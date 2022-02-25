ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

‘16 & Pregnant’ star Jordan Cashmyer died from fentanyl, cocaine intoxication

Jordan Cashmyer, a 2014 alum of MTV’s “16 & Pregnant,” died on Jan. 16 from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, the Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner announced. She was 26.

The manner of the reality television star’s death is undetermined, Department of Health spokesperson Andy Owen told USA Today.

Cashmyer starred alongside her family and former boyfriend, Derek Taylor, in a 2014 episode of “16 & Pregnant,” People reported. She split with Taylor after her segment on the series ended, the magazine reported. The segment focused on her struggles with homelessness and her attempts to find a job as a pregnant teenager, according to People.

Her family had disowned Cashmyer because of her relationship with Taylor, the magazine reported.

Cashmyer later welcomed daughter Genevieve Shae Taylor, born on March 7, 2014, according to an announcement from MTV at the time. Shortly after her daughter’s birth, Cashmyer signed over temporary custody rights to Taylor’s mother, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Cashmyer gave birth to a second daughter, Lyla, last year, USA Today reported.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to cover Cashmyer’s funeral expeses. Lyla’s father died of addiction-related causes about four months before Cashmyer.

In 2017, Cashmyer was arrested for drug possession. According to Variety, Jordan celebrated one year of sobriety in 2021.

