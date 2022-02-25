ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Veterans For Peace: No winners in war

By Rhett Baxley
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Chapter of Veterans For Peace is not mincing words in calling for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

In a press release received by Eyewitness News tonight the president of the group, Gary E. May, wrote:

“The vicious Dogs of War have been unleashed on Ukraine. As with all wars, those most victimized are civilians. Apparently motivated by empire building and the threat of NATO expansion, Russia places the Ukrainian people in peril as it bombards lands inside sovereign borders. Sadly, the death of innocents and the destruction of civil society will be felt by families for generations.”

May continues to write, “As veterans and our allies in the Evansville Chapter of Veterans For Peace (VFP 104), we speak from experience. We have seen first-hand or have engaged in our own nation’s geo-political chicanery fueled by the fear of Communist expansion. There are no winners in war. Our Veterans For Peace Chapter calls for an immediate ending of aggression in Ukraine and respect for its sovereignty.”

The press releases ends:

Respectfully,

On behalf of VFP 104

Gary E. May, President

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville church lifts Ukraine in prayer

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — As we continue to see heartbreaking images come from Ukraine, one church in Evansville offered the feeling of hope. Encounter Church on Main Street hosted a vigil praying for those in Ukraine. “It’s amazing how God can bring people together in such a difficult time,” said Diana Tkachuk. Diana and Yelena […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana lawmakers react to Russian invasion of Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS – With the world’s eyes on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Indiana’s lawmakers are expressing their concerns about the conflict. Providing a unique voice is Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-IN-05), drawing on her personal experience as a Ukrainian immigrant. Spartz said she wants to see more decisive decision-making from the Biden administration. “I would like to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IU student drives 26 hours to flee attack near Kyiv

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — An Indiana University student is fighting to survive in Ukraine. She just fled the capital city of Kyiv for western Ukraine. “I haven’t slept for more than 36 hours, and we have been on the road for 26 hours,” details IU grad student Dafna Rachok. She was staying at her family’s home, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Want to help Ukraine? Here are some options

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, people around the world are asking how they can help the country and those fleeing their homes. The following is a list of organizations dedicated to helping Ukrainian refugees and those being impacted by the ongoing conflict. Descriptions have been collected via websites and […]
ADVOCACY
WEHT/WTVW

Panelists discuss Ukraine, new Supreme Court nominee

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the Russian invasion of Ukraine? How do they see the conflict playing out on the world stage? In the video above, panelists Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, and Mike Murphy discuss the latest news in Eastern Europe. Plus, we get their thoughts on President […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
