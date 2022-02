With essentially only one tight end, Dawson Knox, in 2021, the Buffalo Bills' offensive juggernaut was basically unstoppable by the end of the season. Now picture adding 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end Rob Gronkowski into the mix with Knox, a running back and a wide receiver or in a spread alignment featuring an empty backfield in which the likes of Gronkowski, Knox and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis are ready to fire with one of the league's preeminent running threats at quarterback, Josh Allen, in the shotgun, ready to pull the trigger.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO