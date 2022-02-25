How will overseas conflict affect life at home?

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — There is now a growing concern about the rising cost of food, gas, and other essentials.

“I feel like I have to take out a second mortgage and sell my firstborn kid, to be honest with you,” said one man.

One woman said she is not able to work a full shift, as the dining room at her job is not open to the public yet. With children and teenagers to feed, she said both the shortages in products and the rising prices make for stressful trips to the market. She fears as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine worsens, any panic could make those trips all the more stressful.

“The cost of food, I am really worried about the cost of food and gas keep going up as well and people tend to panic with things like this as well and I tend to worry about that,” said Whitney Walker.

Another man we spoke with said he drives long distances for his job, and would even doordash on the side, but with prices for unleaded gas as high as almost four dollars, he now tries to drive as little as possible when he can help it.

He believes the looming war in Europe will cause prices to skyrocket.

“So they do the war. And we pay for the broken dish, and the gasoline is going to be really really really high,” said Greg Santiago.

Santiago said although he’s worried about what’s happening right now, his main concern is what the future holds for his children.

“And I don’t worry about me because you know I’m an old man, I’m in my sixties. but that little kid back there, that’s my future,” said Santiago.

While things overseas remain uncertain, it is hard to tell how it could impact life here at home.

