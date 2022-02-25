ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Wield Weapons in Two Hands

Cover picture for the articleIn Elden Ring, you can equip two different armaments to your main (right) hand and off (left) hand, allowing you to strike with weapons, cast spells, fire bows, and block with shields. However, it's possible to wield a weapon in two hands to increase your power, activate different weapon skills, and...

GamesRadar+

How to get the Horizon Forbidden West best weapons

The Horizon Forbidden West best weapons are range of legendary weapons that you can accrue over the course of the game. They're not only the most powerful, but each come with three different Horizon Forbidden West ammo types that you can switch between at will. That means when armed with an array of legendary weapons you can have even more ammo types at your disposal in one battle - without having to switch out weapons from your inventory. Super handy when you're being attacked by multiple robot types at once.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to upgrade weapons in Elden Ring and find a blacksmith

Having some Elden Ring weapon upgrades early on will turn a difficult challenge into something much more achievable, and locating a better blacksmith will allow you to improve those weapons far more than you can on your own. We'll show you how to get weapon upgrades in Elden Ring here, as well as where you can find a blacksmith who can enhance your weapons to their best.
VIDEO GAMES
Eater

How Cast Iron Went From Weapon to Skillet

Cast iron skillets, pans, and Dutch ovens are among some of the most prized cookware in many modern kitchens. But how did they achieve such levels of adoration and status?. On the premiere episode of Eater’s new series How we Eat, we sit down with food historian and cast iron lover Dr. Leni Sorensen, who talks us through the history and journey of the material. “My sense of the first use of cast iron is that it’s from China,” she says, going on to explain how China’s early invention of the blast furnace was used to create stronger versions of smelted iron. Early evidence of this smelted iron dates back to 800 BCE during the Zhou Dynasty. The smelting process made it stronger and cheaper than bronze and copper, and made it one of the most important materials in China for the next 1,000 years, where it was used mostly to forge weapons and tools for farming and agriculture. In Sub-Saharan Africa, Sorensen notes, “there is an iron industry among the Bantu — again for weaponry. So there are a number of different groups that have a desire for this technology.” But in the beginning, the majority of its uses didn’t involve cooking.
AGRICULTURE
bjpenndotcom

Martyn Ford sends The Iranian Hulk flying with a push following intense face-off (Video)

Martyn Ford and Sajjad Gharibi, better known as The Iranian Hulk, finally met in an intense Dubai face-off recently. The era of celebrity boxing is still ongoing with a parade of familiar faces, as well as larger than life figures, all continuing to take part in these fascinating contests. Some of them wind up making a mockery of the sport in the eyes of many, whereas others are viewed as “better than expected” success stories, more often than not because of fan interest as well as the fighters involved actually taking their training seriously.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers adopt freezing puppy who now stands guard for them

In the middle of all the fighting, there was a moment when the kindness of Ukrainian soldiers won everyone’s heart.In a video shared widely, Ukrainian soldiers were seen bringing in a puppy standing outside alone in the cold.In the minute-long video, soldiers, who named the pup, can be heard saying, “He is our protector, right Rambo?”“We felt sorry for him. It was freezing outside,” they added.“We took him into our post, and he stayed with us,” the soldiers said.Ukrainian soldiers spot freezing puppy alone outside, and take him into their post. He stands guard for them now. They've named...
PETS

