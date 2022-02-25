ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced College offering new truck driver training program

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhSYx_0eOV5OxM00

Merced College is taking action to provide a new career option for students.

Manny Conde is buckling up for a new career path.

"I always see trucks on the highway and I just thought why not give it a shot?" said Merced College student Manny Conde, "and it was offered here at Merced College."

The North Valley student is part of the school's new truck driver training program that kicked off this month. The 18-week program is free to students and provides both classroom instruction and behind-the-wheel training.

"I could actually go to any industry I want and travel," added Conde. "So maybe do construction, long hauling."

Twelve students are part of the college's first session, with classes taking place on Saturdays and Sundays.

"We know the demand for drivers is in the news a lot," said instructor David Thomas. "We're learning everything we need to know to pass the tests that are required."

By the end of the semester, students will have the tools they need to take their commercial drivers license test at the DMV, giving students like Manny the chance to hit the road right away.

"My goal is to go into the trucking industry and learn and maybe start a business in the future," said Conde, "because I feel like the demand is growing."

Staff say this is just the start. They hope to keep offering the program in future semesters. For more details on the program, you can call (209) 381-6540 or email noncredit@mccd.edu .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced, CA
Education
City
Merced, CA
Local
California Education
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy