Thinking of Mental Health Therapy? Go Through This Checklist.

Since the start of my career as a mental health therapist, the most common question posed by prospective clients is, “How do I benefit from going to therapy?” Well, the answer is not a one-size-fits-all type of response. Generally, the outcome of seeking mental health therapy usually results in the growth or desired change in the issues being addressed in the treatment sessions.

If you are failing to reach success or achieve your goals despite reasonable efforts, this may mean your mental health isn’t functioning optimally. You can change your mental health status and turn this around at any time. In therapy, you regain your ability to restore wellness and positivity into your life.

Therapists are impartial, non-judgemental, confidential professionals who give you the space and voice to express and work through internal and external struggles. They can also help you:

gain new insights, perspectives, resources and education

challenge unhealthy or unhelpful habits, ways of thinking and behaving

learn or reinforce healthy coping mechanisms

validate your thoughts, ideas and emotions.

Therapists have extensive training and education in the theories and methods that help clients achieve their personal goals through intervention and treatment planning. During therapy, you can develop skills and insights that transform your inner self. You don’t need to have a disorder or a serious mental health issue to attend and benefit from therapy. Therapy is mind work.

It is important to know that mental health symptoms can often go unrecognizable. Some people, at certain times, can develop harmful, problematic, detrimental and even debilitating mental health symptoms. Below I have provided some signs, symptoms and signals related to your mental health.

If you are struggling with any of the following, this may mean it is time for you to seek out a trusted mental health therapist:

Anxiety, nervousness and fear Feeling overwhelmed or panicky Lack of motivation or direction Extreme mood changes that result in high or low moods such as mania or depression Difficulty concentrating or focusing Feeling easily distracted Feeling worthless, lost, sad or depressed Feeling irritable or easily agitated Having frequent bad dreams, nightmares or night tremors Having flashbacks of traumatic or troubling events or circumstances Feeling easily startled, watchful or guarded Either a noticeable increase or decrease in appetite Eating too much or too little Irrational thought patterns Drinking or using drugs more than usual Engaging in irregular and risky sexual behaviors Preoccupation with sexual thoughts Feeling urges to gamble despite consequences Feeling discouraged or hopeless about the future Isolating and seeking out more moments of solitude or wanting to be alone Avoiding specific people, places and things Frequent physical aches or pains due to distress Difficulty experiencing pleasure Forgetfulness or issues with memory Arguing frequently or experiencing increased conflicts Becoming obsessed with trivial or small pursuits Experiencing unwanted, repetitive behaviors Being uncaring or aggressive Feeling numb Seeking out attention or noticeable attention-seeking behaviors Having noticeable mean or cruel behavior Feelings of guilt or shame Feeling needy or as if your needs are going unmet Feeling disconnected from your physical body Feeling paranoid Experiencing unwanted and unpleasant thoughts Having trouble making decisions Difficulty thinking logically Feeling overly emotional or reactive to certain situations Losing or the loss of interest in personal appearance, self-care and grooming Losing interest in doing things once found to be pleasurable Losing or gaining significant and noticeable weight Missing appointments, frequent cancellations or absences Negative thoughts or thinking patterns Neglecting children, pets or caregiving responsibilities Concerns from other people about getting help Problems with the police or the legal system Racing or rapid thoughts Feeling speedy or slowed down Feeling that others are trying to hurt you or something bad is going to happen to you Feeling restlessness Feeling frequently fatigued and exhausted Seeing or hearing things others don’t Feelings of excitement Irregular or unhealthy sleeping patterns such as sleeping too much or too little Discontinuing medications or wanting to take more medication than recommended Thoughts of hurting yourself or thought about hurting other others

These 57 mental health signs, symptoms and signals are common reasons why people seek out mental health therapy. However, they aren’t the only signs.

It can be difficult to accept that you may need help. Most private therapists provide free consultations to discuss prospective clients' mental health symptoms before scheduling an appointment. These consultations provide an opportunity for you to confidentially discuss your mental health issues to find out how therapy can work for you. If you think you need mental health therapy, you are not alone. Seek out help, you’ll be one step closer to your transformation.