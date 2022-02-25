ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesnee, SC

High School Standouts: Sydney Roberts, Chesnee

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zV09d_0eOV4KSf00

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Chesnee golfer Sydney Roberts finished a stellar career with a 3A championship this past season and will take her talents to Clemson in the fall.

The South Carolina Junior Golf Association listed Roberts as the number one ranked junior golfer in South Carolina with 6001.50 points.

Roberts joined the inaugural Chesnee girls golf program and was a vital component to building the foundation for the eventual state champs.

Following the state championship win in October, 2021, she placed first at the SCJGA Players Championship in November and most recently placed first at the SCJGA Morgan Lucas Championship on February 19, 2022.

She will compete for the Clemson Tigers during the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesnee, SC
Chesnee, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#Highschoolsports
WSPA 7News

Tigers conclude Clemson Classic with day of firsts

McKenzie Clark, Aby Vieira and Maddie Moore each recorded firsts of their careers on the final day of the Clemson Classic that included first career homers, first career grand slam and first career inside the park home run, to propel the Tigers to a perfect 4-0 weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Mauldin boys & girls fall in 5A Upper State final; High Point loses to Denmark-Olar in 1A Girls; Spartanburg Day wins 2A SCISA state title

Greenville – Mauldin’s Caleb Byrd scores a game high 16 points but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks fall to Ridge View in the 5A Boys Upper State Final, 58-49. In the 5A Girls Upper State Final, Mauldin lost to top ranked Rock Hill, 75-51. It took 3 overtimes, but ultimately Denmark-Olar eliminated High Point […]
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

Mack scores 26 points to lead Wofford past Mercer 74-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – Junior B.J. Mack and sophomore Max Klesmit combined for over 40 points for the second consecutive game on Saturday night, as the Terriers erupted for a massive 22-4 run to open the second half and gain control of the lead to down Mercer (15-16, 8-10 SoCon) on Senior Night, 74-67, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy