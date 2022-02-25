ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks sign former Nets point guard Jevon Carter

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks signed point guard Jevon Carter on Thursday, adding another former Brooklyn Nets player to their roster.

The defending champion Bucks signed Carter, who faced Milwaukee with Phoenix last year in the NBA Finals, two days after the Nets waived him.

The addition comes just over a week after the Bucks signed former Nets forward DeAndre’ Bembry. Carter averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 12 minutes in 46 games with the Nets.

The 26-year-old Carter has career averages of 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 13.7 minutes in four seasons with Memphis, Phoenix and Brooklyn.

Carter joined the Nets in a August in the trade that sent Landry Shamet to Phoenix.

