Stanwood, WA

Deputies investigating death of suspect accused of stabbing Stanwood man

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert. Stock photo of police lights. (vmargineanu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies are investigating what caused a 57-year-old Lynnwood man to die after he allegedly stabbed another man at a Marysville hotel on Feb. 18.

Deputies said they were called at about 8:30 p.m. to reports of a stabbing in the 6300 block of 33rd Avenue Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old Stanwood man who had suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest.

That victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but survived.

However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after deputies attempted lifesaving measures.

Detectives learned that the 57-year-old suspect had banged on the victim’s hotel room door.

When the victim opened the door, the suspect began stabbing him, officials said.

Detectives said a fight began and moved into the hallway, and that is when the stabbing victim’s 43-year-old girlfriend got involved and helped disarm the suspect.

Then the couple held the man on the ground until deputies arrived, investigators said.

Investigators said it does not appear that the suspect or the victim knew each other and are working to determine what led to the fight.

No one has been arrested.

The medical examiner will determine the 57-year-old man’s cause and manner of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

