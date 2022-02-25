ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Thunderbolt 12: Take it slow, stay safe on the roads during bad weather

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WQKn_0eOV21zN00

Some of the worst snow in the Hudson Valley could happen when people are driving to work Friday morning, so state and local leaders are urging residents to lock their cars, leave them parked and stay home.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says her biggest concern with the storm is that people will be complacent after spring-like weather this week and not realize how bad the weather could be.

She wants people to make a plan. Those who have to drive to work on Friday should leave early, for example.

The state says it's moving plow crews around to make sure there are enough in the Hudson Valley.

Crews have pre-treated roads. Officials say it is important for drivers to remember to never pass a plow.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

BITTER BLAST: Brisk, blustery Monday ahead for the Hudson Valley

News 12 meteorologists say frigid temperatures on Monday will kick off the new workweek. Monday morning will feature wind chills in the teens ahead of mostly sunny skies under brisk and blustery conditions and highs near the 30s. Tuesday's forecast calls for cloudy skies with temperatures near the 40s. There's...
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Extreme Weather
News 12

Fires damage Westchester homes over the weekend

Two blazes kept firefighters busy across Westchester County this weekend. Crews were called to battle a four-alarm blaze that devoured a home in White Plains on Saturday. Firefighters were called to Old Mamaroneck Road around 1:45 p.m. No one was hurt but the cause of the flames is still under investigation.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

2 people escape house fire on Main Street in Norwalk

A fire ripped through a Norwalk home early Monday, sending two residents running from their house, officials say. Fire officials say the fire started around 2 a.m.at 172 Main St. Officials say smoke and fire were pushing from the attic of the home and that a mattress also caught fire.
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

LIVE UPDATES: Launch of the GOES-T satellite

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are about to launch a highly sophisticated weather satellite designed to help meteorologists all over the world more accurately predict weather patterns. According to NASA:. These spacecraft help meteorologists observe and predict local weather events, including thunderstorms, tornadoes, fog, hurricanes, flash floods...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
News 12

East End: Peconic River Soap Company

Nikki Andruskiewicz may own her own company, but it all started with her just trying to be a good mom. Her daughter was diagnosed with a fragrance allergy and got bad reactions to not only perfumes and lotions, but also detergents and even toothpaste. After a lot of research, Nikki...
INDUSTRY
News 12

News 12

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy