Thunderbolt 12: Take it slow, stay safe on the roads during bad weather

Some of the worst snow in the Hudson Valley could happen when people are driving to work Friday morning, so state and local leaders are urging residents to lock their cars, leave them parked and stay home.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says her biggest concern with the storm is that people will be complacent after spring-like weather this week and not realize how bad the weather could be.

She wants people to make a plan. Those who have to drive to work on Friday should leave early, for example.

The state says it's moving plow crews around to make sure there are enough in the Hudson Valley.

Crews have pre-treated roads. Officials say it is important for drivers to remember to never pass a plow.