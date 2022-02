Pandemic or no pandemic, frontline patient care is nothing new to Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), or for that matter, nurses of every stripe. All nurses – bedside, OR, ER, PACU, ICU, OB, advanced practice – are frontline providers who care for patients in their times of greatest need. For the women and men who comprise the community of nurses, patient care is more than a livelihood, it’s an honor and privilege.

