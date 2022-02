Saugerties police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Police say Makenna Walsh was reported missing by her parents on Thursday.

She was last seen at 7 Overlook Circle.

Officers say she may be heading to the city.

The 5 foot, 4-inch-tall female was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, grey joggers and pink Crocs.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 845-246-9800.