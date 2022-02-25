Mixed reaction from locals, visitors as snow moves through Chicago area

CHICAGO — For many Chicagoans, another bout of snow is a bit of a nuisance. But WGN News talked to a few visitors Thursday who had a fresh appreciation for the Windy City weather.

Arturo Pereyra’s family walked along State Street Wednesday afternoon, seeing snow for the first time visiting from Mexico.

“We live on a beach, so this is completely different than we’re used to,” Pereyra said. “So we’re just walking around and enjoying the snow and the cold, which is totally different for us, so we’re liking it a lot.”

The lighter start is a picturesque and pleasant change to some of the other snow events from past weeks.

“It’s really nice compared to other days we’ve had,” Savannah Boyack said. “Other days, it’s really windy and hard to see, but today it’s a really nice snowfall.”

But another round of winter weather is not so welcome for some.

“Annoying, it’s not terribly cold but it’s annoying,” Tracy Rothmeyer said.

“With this snow, it doesn’t seem too bad, so if you can get out, get out but definitely be a little cautious because being from Chicago snow will add up over time,” Jordan Martin said.

“It’s new to me. I like it, but I can see how it would get old,” Kamel Sadr said.

For those who have to drive in snow, cars moved at a snail’s pace along the interstate during rush hour Wednesday evening.

As crews work to keep roads around the city and highways clear, some hope winter will wrap up soon.

“I’m ready for spring,” one woman said.

Meteorological spring is not until March 20, so Chicago has time for more snowy weather.

