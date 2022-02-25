ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Bluejackets play host to a lengthy Greyhounds’ squad

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School boys basketball team needed a team to push them out of their comfort zone, they found one.

The Bluejackets will be hosting Class 4A Duluth East today, beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium, then on Saturday, Hibbing hosts Deer River at 3 p.m.

The Greyhounds, who are 11-12 on the season, have plenty of talent, athleticism, speed and height to give the Bluejackets problems.

“Their size and overall strength is a concern,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “It will be a physical game. It’s a good game to have at this point of the year. It’s typically one we’ve had at the end of the year and prior to playoffs, but with the calendar this year, that’s not the case.

“Deer River is an additional game that we found a place for.”

Duluth East has a front court that stands 6-feet-9-inches tall, 6-8 and 6-7, but the glue that holds everything together is Will Van Scoy.

“He’s been around forever,” McDonald said. “He and Ayden go way back. He’s a tough kid. He sets the tone in a lot of ways for everything that they do. He’s skilled. He can knock down shots from the perimeter and get to the rim, too.”

Michael Kostelic and Jobe Juenneman can shoot with the best of them, then there’s Isaac Nyakundi, who is a 6-8 post.

“They’ve got six guys that are bigger than all of us,” McDonald said. “We'll have to figure out a way to contend with that.”

That’s why Hibbing will have to play out of its comfort zone.

“We can’t be late on our rotations,” McDonald said. “If they get the ball at the tip of the rim, you’re in trouble. The game will also move fast. We have to put all of our experiences together.

“We have to take care of the ball and knock down shots. It’s fun because you get to see how guys respond to adversity and when we’re uncomfortable as a group. We will be put in uncomfortable situations. We need to respond. It’ll be a good test.”

The Warriors will provide another kind of test led by Ty Morrison and Mikhail Wakonabo.

“They won’t be as big, but they’re skilled,” McDonald said. “You have to contend with Ty, but they have some shooters off of him. We might need to rotate to cover the perimeter a little more than against East, but we can’t give things up in the paint.

“We’re playing a quality opponent. We can’t let anyone have an incredible game because we’re not doing our job defensively. We were fortunate to find another game. With opponents like these two coming in, hopefully, we’re dialed in and do a better job for 36 minutes.”

#Boys Basketball
Virginia, MN
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

