Voter surveys show San Diego 'water quality' ballot measure faces uphill climb

City workers on 38th Street and Acacia Grove Way work to shut a valve off for water leading to the water main on 38th and Street in San Diego. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 38th Street and Z Street in San Diego, a large sink holes emerged in the middle of the intersection after a water main break weakend the soil beneath the asphalt surface. (Nelvin C. Cepeda - U-T file)

Voter surveys show San Diego’s proposed “water quality” tax faces an uphill climb if the City Council follows through with plans to place the tax on the November ballot.

The proposed measure would pay for projects that boost flood prevention and reduce water pollution. It was supported in surveys by between 59 percent and 62 percent of voters — less than the two-thirds support needed for approval.

Supporters say the tax is needed to help pay for $1.8 billion in urgent water quality and stormwater projects, contending taxpayers might pay even more for emergency cleanups if the city doesn’t fix aging pipes and make other upgrades.

The City Council voted 8-1 a year ago to have city officials analyze a possible water quality tax, but the council won’t make a final decision on whether to place the tax on the November ballot until this summer.

City officials announced last week they plan to pursue an “impermeable area” water quality tax instead of a parcel tax that would charge each property a flat rate.



They say an impermeable area tax would be more equitable and is the most common type of water quality tax across the nation.

Property owners would be charged based on how many square feet of their property is covered by driveways, walkways and other pavement that serve as routes for urban pollutants to enter city storm drains and then on to local waterways.

A typical single-family home would pay about $12 a month and $144 a year, while typical commercial and industrial customers would pay an average of $200 a year.

The tax would raise about $85 million per year for stormwater and water quality projects. Because the money would be used for a specific purpose, the approval threshold would be two-thirds of voters instead of a simple majority.

A consultant conducted multiple surveys gauging support for three tax rates per square foot — 4 cents, 4.5 cents and 5 cents.

The 4-cent tax was supported by 66 percent and opposed by 29 percent before those who were surveyed were given sample arguments for and against.

After hearing sample arguments in favor, support rose to 71 percent and opposition dropped to 25 percent. But when those surveyed then heard arguments against, support dropped to 61 percent and opposition rose to 33 percent.

The 5-cent tax was supported by 63 percent and opposed by 28 percent before those who were surveyed were given sample arguments for and against.

After hearing sample arguments in favor, support rose to 69 percent and opposition dropped to 24 percent. But when those surveyed heard arguments against, support dropped to 62 percent and opposition rose to 30 percent.

The margin of error for the 4-cent poll was 5 percent and the margin of error for the 5-cent poll was 3.1 percent.

“I know it’s going to be not the easiest battle,” Councilmember Marni von Wilpert said last week after the survey results were presented to the council’s Environment Committee.

But von Wilpert expressed optimism that an aggressive education campaign could persuade voters.

“If we don’t invest in our stormwater infrastructure, we’re going to be paying much, much more of our taxpayer money in emergency repairs,” said von Wilpert, noting such repairs would also be more haphazard.

The proposed tax is supported by several environmental groups, including San Diego Coastkeeper.

“Beaches are one of the region’s key tourist attractions, helping generate over 200,000 jobs directly and indirectly and bringing in an estimated $35 million annually,” Coastkeeper said in a statement. “Beach advisories and closures throughout the county threaten our health and economy and limit San Diegans’ ability to recreate safely.”

Stormwater projects include flood prevention efforts, like clearing clogged flood channels and fixing old pipes, and water-quality efforts, like reducing how much bacteria, metals, trash and sediment flow into local waterways.

San Diego single-family homes now pay a monthly stormwater fee of 95 cents per month, much lower than what most other cities charge.

Los Angeles voters approved a water quality tax in 2018 that is raising $285 million a year.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .