ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

PSU hosts “FARMS” workshop, focusing on farming problems

By Payton Holloway
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIjvB_0eOV0TIo00

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State hosted a workshop designed to help scientists gain insights into problems faced by farmers that can be addressed through advances in plastics and polymers.

It was led by K-State County Extension Service agents as well as representatives from Virginia Tech, Arizona State.

While the focus was on plastics and polymers, current events crept into conversations including how events in Ukraine could impact farmers here in the Four-States.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Big Brutus comes to life on KOAM 7, Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

WEST MINERAL, Kan. — Big Brutus rises above the horizon, visible before one even arrives to his resting place. Learn more about his rich history before the giant became silent. Watch KOAM7 Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. The following is information from their website, including official stats: Bucyrus Erie model 1850B largest electric shovel in the world 16 stories tall (160...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburg, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Pittsburg, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#Pittsburg State#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Inflation impacting local non-profit

JOPLIN, Mo.–As people head to gas stations or the grocery store, it’s hard to ignore price increases in everyday needs. For non-profit’s, inflation affects the care they can provide to those they serve. “The fuel prices just in the last couple of months have skyrocketed”, said Charlotte...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
842
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy