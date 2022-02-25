Head on crash near Snowball on Schifferdecker, all involved wearing seat belts state MSHP

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6:30 p.m. reports of a two vehicle crash just south of the Turkey Creek bridge at Schifferdecker and Peace Church.

Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

An off duty Joplin Firefighter was on the scene first. He told us the road was very slick as he came upon the crash on his way home.

The head-on crash involved a pickup and an SUV.

Missouri State Highway Patrol release more details Friday. MSgt D.L. Kuechler states Mariah Burns, 27, of Webb City, Missouri, was driving a 2006 Honda Element northbound on Schifferdecker. She suffered moderate injuries. A child passenger in her vehicle, 8, suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to Mercy Joplin.

A Galena, Kansas, man Charles Botkin, 42, was traveling southbound on Schifferdecker. He was not injured driving his 2019 Toyota Tundra.

“ Crash occurred as [Honda Element] travelled off of the left side of the roadway, travelled back onto the roadway, then slid into [Toyota Tundra] .” – MSgt D.L. Kuechler of Troop D

Everyone involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts.

H&H Wrecker and Comer’s Wrecker removed the vehicles from the crash scene.

