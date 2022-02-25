ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Head on crash near Snowball on Schifferdecker, all involved wearing seat belts state MSHP

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26waXq_0eOV0SQ500

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6:30 p.m. reports of a two vehicle crash just south of the Turkey Creek bridge at Schifferdecker and Peace Church.

Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

An off duty Joplin Firefighter was on the scene first. He told us the road was very slick as he came upon the crash on his way home.

The head-on crash involved a pickup and an SUV.

Missouri State Highway Patrol release more details Friday.  MSgt D.L. Kuechler states Mariah Burns, 27, of Webb City, Missouri, was driving a 2006 Honda Element northbound on Schifferdecker.  She suffered moderate injuries.  A child passenger in her vehicle, 8, suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to Mercy Joplin.

A Galena, Kansas, man Charles Botkin, 42, was traveling southbound on Schifferdecker.  He was not injured driving his 2019 Toyota Tundra.

Crash occurred as [Honda Element] travelled off of the left side of the roadway, travelled back onto the roadway, then slid into [Toyota Tundra] .” – MSgt D.L. Kuechler of Troop D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POUPB_0eOV0SQ500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdmEM_0eOV0SQ500

Everyone involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts.

H&H Wrecker and Comer’s Wrecker removed the vehicles from the crash scene.

This is a developing story, stay with KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Click here then save a bookmark on your phone or digital device now .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8qU6_0eOV0SQ500

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The People’s Convoy rolled through the Joplin area, but came to a stop with a crash near Mt. Vernon

JOPLIN, Mo. – The People’s Convoy departed California last Wednesday and arrived for their second day of travel in Oklahoma on Sunday.  Now Monday morning about 9:40 a.m. they rolled into Missouri leaving the Will Rogers Turnpike behind. Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop D PIO, Sam Carpenter told us just before the convoy arrived they had been anticipating the arrival. ...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Vehicle Theft suspect caught on camera; Male now caught by authorities after two-day search

The McDonald County Sheriff’s office make an arrest as part of an investigation.  Michael Williams, 25, was booked into the McDonald County Jail on Tuesday on charges of Vehicle Theft.  He is being held on a 2,500 cash only bond, however the investigation is continuing. “Thank you to the wonderful people of McDonald County! For two days, we’ve been trying...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Vehicle Theft suspect caught on camera; McDonald County officials ask if you can identify this man

IN CUSTODY… CLICK HERE FOR UPDATED ARTICLE >> Vehicle Theft suspect caught on camera; Male now caught by authorities after two-day search McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The MCSO is seeking the identity of an individual spotted early Monday morning on camera.  The male is wanted for questioning regarding vehicle theft in the Pineville area. “Suspect was last seen in the Race...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Joplin, MO
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Galena, MO
Joplin, MO
Accidents
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Jasper County, MO
City
Webb City, MO
Jasper County, MO
Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Goodman, Mo. Police spot wanted man, he then fled on foot

GOODMAN, Mo. — Goodman Police Department release information regarding a man wanted on multiple warrants who fled on foot after being spotted by an officer. “Ofc Graue was conducting routine patrol when he observed an islander male walking on Main St. As Officer Graue approached, he recognized the male to be Daniel Igisomar, and knew this male to have warrants out of Goodman and McDonald County.” — GPD release of information.
GOODMAN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

People’s Convoy nears Joplin; Sheriff Heath Winfrey estimates 1,000 trucks in Big Cabin

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Sunday afternoon we spent time on SE330 CR overpass of I-44 near Big Cabin, Okla. as locals welcomed The People’s Convoy. Sheriff Heath Winfrey of Craig County estimates the group to be about 1,000 trucks and vehicles. Organizers say many more. But that’s what they are planning for parking. The convoy travels about 45 mph in...
BIG CABIN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seat Belts#State Highway#Trout#Traffic Accident#Mets#Jasper County Sheriff#Honda#Toyota#Wrecker#Koam News Now#Joplin News#Bkd
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fire destroys building on Cassville, Mo. Square

CASSVILLE, Mo. — Tuesday morning before 7 a.m. Barry County 911 were alerted to a structure fire on the Cassville Square, 208 West 8th. Cassville Fire Protection District, Cassville Police responded. Mutual aid was requested of Exeter Fire and Butterfield Fire. The large 2-story mason and wood construction building is a former theater in Cassville, but years ago it was...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Jackknifed tractor trailer slows I-44 west into Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 11:30 a.m. Friday a tractor trailer at I-44 13.8 mm westbound jackknifed. The trailer was left hanging off the road and down an embankment. The truck blocked the driving lane, causing a huge backup. Sources tell us via text that traffic was backed up well beyond Scotland/Tara Motel exit 15. One lane continued to trickle...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car theft and break-ins leads to one arrest

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Cassville Police Officers arrest one suspect for allegedly burglarizing cars and stealing a vehicle. According to police, residents reported break-ins to officers late on Friday, February 25th. Later, Cassville Officers made an arrest as the investigation progressed. Officers believe the suspect in custody broke into cars...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
861
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy