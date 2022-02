STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Spotted lanternfly lay their eggs in the fall, and the first instar nymphs hatch starting in April. Hatching lanternflies are initially white and can be observed from through June, depending on environmental conditions. Their exoskeleton hardens, quickly becoming black with white spots. As they enter their “teenage” days, the insect’s primary color is red instead of black.

