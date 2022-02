The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. There are a lot of different ways to win a game and, all things considered, most teams would probably prefer a blowout victory to grinding one out in the clutch. But you take every win you can get and some teams have shown a propensity for stepping up when the game gets tight.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO