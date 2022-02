FIFA have thrown Russia out of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup after the IOC called for sporting competitions to remove Russian athletes in wake of the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian men's national team were scheduled to play Poland in a play-off for Qatar 2022 on March 24 - a match Poland said they would boycott - but the Poles have now been given a bye to the next round of qualifying.

UEFA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO