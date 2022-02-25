Same suspects wanted for at least 7 business robberies over the last 2 months, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police continue to look for two suspects they first asked for the public’s help to find in January.

Last month, MPD said they believe the same two suspects robbed two dollar stores on Jan. 13 and two Mapco convenience stores on Jan.17.

Police investigators now believe the same two men are responsible for at least three more robberies.

ORIGINAL STORY: Same men responsible for 4 business robberies, police say

Two men entered the Dollar General at 4111 Summer Avenue around 7 p.m. on Jan.13 and demanded money from the register. One suspect had a gun. The men grabbed cash and left the store.

Soon after, police said the same two men robbed the Family Dollar at 6636 East Shelby Drive.

MPD said they also believe the same men are responsible for robbing two Mapco convenience stores.

The Mapco locations at 2185 Winchester and 1691 Poplar Avenue were robbed on Jan.17.

Thursday, the Memphis Police Department said it needs help identifying the masked men responsible for at least seven business robberies over the last two months.

Since Jan. 17, police said they believe the same suspects robbed the Dollar General at 5930 Summer Avenue, a CVS Pharmacy at 3502 Park Avenue, and another Dollar General at 1324 Getwell Road.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies or the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

