Kevin Keatts wanted to send his seniors off the right way. The crowd showed up — the best at PNC this season. The energy in the building was at an all-time high. But by the time the clock hit zero, it was more of the same. Those same fans that filled PNC Arena early didn’t all stick around to watch the end. N.C. State didn’t have enough horses in the stable to keep up with North Carolina, falling 84-74.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO