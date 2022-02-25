Body found at Carteret waterfront; police seek help with identification

New Jersey State Police are hoping members of the public can help identify the body of a woman found at the Carteret Waterfront Park.

Officials say that the body was found in the water on Feb. 2. The woman is believed to be of Middle Eastern descent. She was approximately 20-30 years old. She was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 125 pounds.

Police say that she was found wearing white Adidas sneakers, black Adidas pants and a dark gray hoodie layered under a black jacket.

State police have released a sketch of what the woman looked like.

Anyone who may recognize her or has any information about her death and disappearance should contact Trooper Sean Gusrang of the State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000 x 2554. Anonymous tips are welcome.