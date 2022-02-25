ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UNLV professor gives thoughts on crisis in Ukraine

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, we talked to UNLV professor Taras Krysa. He...

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

Washington Post

The Ukraine crisis is now a nuclear crisis

Russia’s publicly announced nuclear alert has turned the Ukraine war from a crisis involving nuclear powers to an actual nuclear crisis. With the caveat that we do not have many details about what the Russian alert entails, it is nevertheless a clear sign that President Vladimir Putin does not believe that the conventional military campaign in Ukraine is achieving the political outcomes he wants.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Las Vegas, NV
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Trump's response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine reveals divisions among Republicans

Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
POTUS
Fox News

Civilian hiding in bomb shelter says Russians soldiers are getting 'clobbered'

A civilian hiding in a bomb shelter said on Friday that Russia has no chance in taking over Ukraine. "I can tell you that I am here with an awful lot – a group of really angry people. They believe that if he occupies the country, then he has another thing coming for him. Apparently, according to official stats, there has been 2,800 Russian troops killed in Ukraine just today," Mychailo Wynnyckyj, associate professor at National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, told "The Story w/ Martha McCallum" on Friday.
MILITARY
WNCT

Satellite photos give a bird’s-eye view of Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Widely available commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird’s-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds. But the pictures, while dramatic, have limitations. High-resolution photos from commercial satellite companies like Maxar in recent days showed Russian troop assembly areas,...
WORLD

