ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A New Basquiat Bio Series Is In The Works Starring ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Actor Stephan James

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzX3R_0eOUxaXI00

Celebrated Neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat continues to be a polarizing figure over three decades after his tragic 1988 death.

The late art icon inspired a handful of film projects, from a cult classic 1996 biopic to even a documentary about his late teen years in the ’70s. Now Basquiat will be getting yet another Hollywood reincarnation, this time on the small screen with If Beale Street Could Talk lead actor Stephan James starring as the troubled art tycoon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stephan James (@tdotsteph)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

According to a report by way of Variety , the as-yet-untitled series will be set in New York City during 1980s, the era where Basquiat met both his peak and demise. Boat Rocker Studios and actor Shamier Anderson are also attached to the project alongside James, who’s also a co-producer by way of his Bay Mills Studios.

More on production so far in the upcoming Basquiat bio series below, via Variety :

“‘We’re grateful to be working with Shamier, Stephan, and the entire Bay Mills Studios team to tell the story of a visionary artist whose profound cultural influence only continues to grow with time,’ said Steve Lescroart, president of scripted for Boat Rocker Studios. ‘We know that audiences around the world will be captivated.’

The search is currently on for a writer for the project. Katie O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell will executive produce for Boat Rocker, with and Anderson and James executive producing for Bay Mills. Holly Hubsher is overseeing the project for Bay Mills. Bay Mills is currently under a first-look deal with Boat Rocker.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We’ll be sure to tune in for this when it arrives, which hopefully comes before year’s end. Take a look below to see one of the key projects they have to study from:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Bio#Beale Street#Instagram Twitter#Boat Rocker Studios#Bay Mills Studios
Footwear News

Marsai Martin Is Wrapped in a Bow in Strapless Gown and Platforms at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Marsai Martin was wrapped in a bow for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. The “Blackish” star posed for the awards in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. The blush pink number featured a strapless lace minidress silhouette. It was complete with a dramatic silky draped single shoulder, as well as a coordinating skirt knotted in the center like a bow. Martin’s outfit was finished with a set of sparkling Kallati drop earrings. How it started v How it’s going #NAACPImageAwards @dolcegabbana pic.twitter.com/Zbv79fOZM0 — Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) February 27, 2022 When it came to...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Steps Out With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones, Hours After His 'Emotionally Distressed' Estranged Wife's Plea For Single Status

If Kanye West can't have Kim Kardashian, he'll take a Kim Kardashian look-alike. Hours after the rapper's "emotionally distressed" estranged wife filed new paperwork downright begging a judge to grant their divorce, Ye stepped out in Miami, Florida, with a woman who could easily pass for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Tyler Perry’s Son Doesn’t Really Care For Fame Just Yet

Tyler Perry has enjoyed massive success throughout his career and became the first African American to own his own film studio in Atlanta, Georgia - but none of that matters a big deal to his son just yet. While promoting the release of 'A Madea Homecoming', Perry shared about life...
ATLANTA, GA
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy