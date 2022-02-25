ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLC homicide suspect ruled incompetent for court

By Kiah Armstrong
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A homicide suspect who is allegedly responsible for the death of a man who was found dead in May 2021 was ruled incompetent .

42-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Kenyon was found “not competent to proceed to adjudication” on Feb. 14 court records state.

The court believes that with continued treatment, Kenyon can become competent in the “foreseeable future,” – specifically in six months, court records state.

The court has ordered Kenyon to be committed to the Department of Human Services or a designee for the purpose of restoration of treatment.

A man was found dead on May 1, 2021, near 300 West and Hansen Ave around 7:35 a.m., and police allege Kenyon to be tied to the case.

