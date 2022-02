New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer vocally bashed MLB for the lack of traction in lockout negotiations. The deadline for MLB and the MLB Player’s Association to reach an agreement to avoid a the cancellation of regular season games is on Monday, Feb. 28. The two sides have met throughout the week on a daily basis in Jupiter, Fla. On Saturday, the two sides met with the MLBPA made an offer, which was denied by the owners.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO