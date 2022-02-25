ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney: Mets Checked In on Freddie Freeman

By Michael Mayer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuster Olney of ESPN reported that the Mets checked in on free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman before the lockout. Olney also noted, “There is a perception in the industry that Freddie Freeman is not going...

NESN

MLB Rumors: Freddie Freeman Signing With Yankees ‘More Credible’ Than Mets

Rumors are starting to fly about one of Major League Baseball’s best hitters, Freddie Freeman. The free-agent first baseman was loosely linked to the New York Mets before the MLB lockout started, after the team reportedly checked in on Freeman. However, SNY’s Andy Martino recently dumped cold water on this speculation.
MLB
Freddie Freeman
Buster Olney
Pete Alonso
Wichita Eagle

Report: ‘Growing Belief’ Freddie Freeman Will Leave Braves; Why Mets Should Jump

When free agency first began back in November, the initial perception was that first baseman Freddie Freeman wasn't going anywhere. Freeman, who had just helped the Atlanta Braves capture a World Series title in 2021, surely wasn't going to bolt from the only team he has ever known in his 12-year big-league career.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Freddie Freeman no longer a lock to stay with the Braves?

Freddie Freeman’s ultimate free-agent destination has been one of the more fascinating storylines of the offseason. At the outset of free agency, most felt a reunion with the Braves was a fait accompli, but as Freeman’s stay on the market has lingered, there’s been increasing speculation about him signing elsewhere.
MLB
#Mets#Braves#Yankees#Espn#The Blue Jays#Nl Mvp
FanSided

Jeff Passan exposes lie that Braves can’t afford Freddie Freeman

Liberty Media made a ton of money off the Atlanta Braves last season. So, they should have plenty to spend on Freddie Freeman, right?. A lie suggesting it’s not profitable to own an MLB team has been perpetuated by owners throughout the lockout. While some seasons — such as the pandemic-shortened 2020 league year — are anomalies, the majority of full campaigns produce plenty of income for major-league teams and the billionaires who own them.
MLB
FanSided

Why the New York Yankees won’t retire Goose Gossage’s number

Right-handed relief pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage played for the New York Yankees for seven years (1978-1983, 1989) and for various other clubs during his 23-year career in MLB. He was especially a sensational hurler during his time with the Yanks. In 533 innings pitched for the Bronx Bombers,...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets sign RHP Felix Pena to minor league deal

The Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Felix Pena, per the team’s transactions log. The former Cubs and Angels righty will presumably be in big league camp whenever it opens and will give New York some valuable depth in either the rotation or the bullpen. Pena was eligible to sign during the lockout because he was released by the Angels in September and did not return to a 40-man roster before season’s end.
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees
MLB
New York Mets
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Daniel Vogelbach

Out of all the positions in the Yankees lineup, none is more currently interesting to me than first base. The team obviously needs a shortstop, while at this point in time, it seems likely that Aaron Hicks remains Plan A in center field. But first base? As far as first basemen go, Luke Voit isn’t exactly a bad option at the position. His 137 wRC+ since 2018 trails only Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy, and he ranks 16th among first basemen with 5.9 fWAR despite playing only 289 games in that time (everybody above him on the list except Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso have played between 400 and 550 games).
MLB
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter departs Marlins in shocking exit

With the MLB lockout still in full swing, there’s a major story coming out of South Beach. New York Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has mutually agreed to part ways with the Miami Marlins as their CEO after five seasons. Via Craig Mish:. Jeter also released...
MLB
FanSided

MLB insider’s Freddie Freeman comp will make Yankees fans drool

New York Yankees fans have spent the past several months lusting after cool, calm and collected Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, and the anticipation has ratcheted up tenfold thanks to new information indicating he’s ready to bolt Atlanta, and could do so nearly the second the lockout is lifted.
MLB

