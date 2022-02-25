ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Ridge wrestling ready for tourney run

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA — From a team standpoint, Rock Ridge wrestling saw their season come to an end last week in a Section 7AA semifinal loss to Aitkin.

There is, however, still an individual tournament that needs to be played out and the Wolverines figure they have a solid shot of sending multiple kids to the state tournament.

The 7AA individual tournament will kick off today at 1 p.m. in Cloquet and finish Saturday afternoon.

Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz says his wrestlers have been putting in plenty of time since the match with Aitkin as well as all season long. Now, it’ll all come down to who wants it more on the mat.

“They’ve been working really hard,” Benz said. “I think they understand what this means now. Most of the guys have been here before. Some haven’t, but the ones that have know you have to take things one match at a time. I’ve seen too many good wrestlers get burned by that so our kids are going to hear that until I’m blue in the face. They can’t get ahead of themselves in a tournament like this.”

Benz said, collectively, his wrestlers should be competitive and vying for spots at state. The competition level will be high regardless.

“I think we have some pretty decent seeds and I think we’re sitting okay overall. As far as teams go, we’re above average. Individually, there’s a lot of talented kids in our region, some two or three deep in a weight class. It should make for a fun tournament. But I think our guys can hang with some of the best. They can’t do much more on the mat at this point. The ball is in their court.”

With a few Rock Ridge wrestlers having state experience (or state prelim experience from 2021), Benz said the older wrestlers should have a good grasp of the individual tournament aspect, but some of the younger ones will be diving in for their first time.

“I want all of our guys, old and young, to feel the atmosphere of a big section tournament. It’s totally different from the team tournament. It’s exciting and I want them to try and feel that. We’ve got five very talented seniors that we’re going to be losing but there are young kids right behind them ready to go. Getting them to see these big tournaments, whether they’re wrestling in them or not is very important.”

Benz says the offseason work will also be important; getting in extra matches, lifting weights and attending camps.

“Just get out there and keep wrestling. The end of the season doesn’t have to be the end of wrestling until next winter.”

To his five seniors, Benz said this section tournament is do or die.

“This is your last hurrah. Don’t go out disappointed with yourself. Go out with a smile on your face and say you left it all out on the mat whether you won or lost. That’s all you can ask for.”

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

