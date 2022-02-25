ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, MN

Top-ranked Rangers dispatch No. 10 Cromwell-Wright

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

CROMWELL — The top-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team picked up a convincing win Wednesday night, downing No. 1 Cromwell-Wright 85-38 less than a week before the Section 7A playoffs begin.

The Rangers were led by Jordan Zubich’s 32 points and six made threes. Sage Ganyo added 17. Brooke Niska finished with 12 and Ava Butler added 11.

The Cardinals were led by Sacha Korpela’s 15 points.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (22-3) will close out the regular season on Saturday when they host No. 5 Mayer Lutheran.

MIB 43 42 — 85

CW 24 14 — 38

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 2, Jordan Zubich 32, Brooke Niska 12, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 17, Ava Butler 11, Lauren Maki 5; Three pointers: Zubich 6, Niska 2, Ganyo 1, Butler 1; Free throws: 11-12; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.

Cromwell-Wright: Siiera Anderson 3, Bryanna Foster 1, Sacha Korpela 15, Mya Gronner 2, Natalie Hakamaki 2, Andrea Pocernich 5, Kyra Granholm 4, Kill Anderson 6; Three pointers: Korpela 2, Pocernich 1; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 100,

Cromwell-Wright 58

At Cromwell, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team doubled up Cromwell-Wright in the first half, 44-22, on their way to a 100-58 win over the Cardinals.

Josh Holmes led the Rangers in scoring with 25 points including four made threes. Asher Zubich finished with 24 and Nik Jesch added 20 with both players hitting four threes of their own as well. Mason Clines chipped in with 10 points.

Dylan Nyberg led Cromwell-Wright in the loss with 20 points. Nathan Eliason finished with 18.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (16-7) will host Bigfork tonight.

MIB 44 56 — 100

CW 22 36 — 58

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 24, Cooper Salinas 7, Mason Clines 10, Jeffrey Kayfes 2, Josh Holmes 25, Nik Jesch 20, Carlos Hernandez 5, Braxton Negen 3, MiCaden Clines 4; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Holmes 4, Jesch 4, Hernandez 1, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.

Cromwell-Wright: Michael Zoeller 2, Noah Foster 9, Dylan Nyberg 20, Tanner Cullman 5, Nathan Eliason 18, Liam Schenberg 4; Three pointers: Foster 1, Nyberg 4; Free throws: 11-15; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Eliason.

