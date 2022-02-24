ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces man killed in shootout with Torrance County deputies

By Lucas Peerman, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES - A Las Cruces man awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge was gunned down by sheriff's deputies in central New Mexico on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Andrew Castellano was 34, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police.

NMSP, which is the lead investigating agency, reports Castellano fired first at a Torrance County deputy and was killed when deputies returned fire.

The incident began about 1:36 a.m. Thursday when TCSO deputies responded to a black Infiniti stuck in the snow on County Road A102 near Monica Lane in Edgewood, the news release states.

Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with a man and woman. NMSP reports that at some point, the man — later identified as Castellano — brandished a firearm and fired at a deputy. The deputy was not struck.

"At that time, the TCSO deputies on scene returned fire toward Castellano with their department-issued firearms. Castellano was struck by gunfire at least once," the news release states. Castellano was later pronounced dead at the scene.

NMSP said it will not release the identities of the deputies involved, but did state that none was injured.

Castellano was arrested in June 2020 on charges of attempted murder after police say he shot a man at a Las Cruces La Quinta Inn three times. Castellano pleaded not guilty to the charge but was held in jail for over a year.

In a September 2021 hearing, Third Judicial District Court Judge Conrad Perea granted Castellano a $10,000 surety bond and court records show a $1,000 bond was posted days later, allowing Castellano to leave the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

At the September hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney AJ Salazar indicated that a possible plea deal was coming in the case. However, court records show that on Feb. 9, 2022, prosecutors and defense agreed to a jury trial scheduled for May 31 through June 3.

Lucas Peerman can be reached at lpeerman@lcsun-news.com or @LittleGuyInATie on Twitter.

