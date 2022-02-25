ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Missing-Endangered Man, Last Seen In Wesley Chapel Found Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Polansky was found and is safe, according to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Christian Polansky, a missing-endangered 24-year-old.

Polansky is 5’8″, approx. 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Polansky wearing gray tie-dye shorts, a gray shorts, black slides, and had a black backpack.

Polansky was last seen on Feb. 24 around 5:15 p.m. in the Blythewood Way area of Wesley Chapel. Polansky may be driving a red Hyundai Elantra with the Florida tag EDXP78.

If you have any information on Polansky’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

