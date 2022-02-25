Glendale police seek public's help after fatal hit-and-run

A Glendale man is dead and police are seeking the public’s help to identify a driver after a fatal hit-and-run late Wednesday night.

Investigators say Vernell Whiterock, 37, was killed just after 9:30 p.m. the night of Feb. 23.

Glendale police located the victim after responding to a collision near the intersection of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The Glendale resident had been struck by a vehicle and was in the roadway.

Whiterock was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators discovered Whiterock was walking across the roadway on Bethany Home Road just west of 59th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. Police say the vehicle continued and did not remain on scene.

The vehicle is described as a 2013 to 2019 silver Nisan Sentra with windshield and front-end damage.

Glendale’s vehicular crimes detectives are investigating the collision and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the fatal hit-and-run vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for a potential reward of up to $1,000, or the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.