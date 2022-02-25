ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Hit Row Reveals Post-WWE Reunion

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group known as Hit Row became a fan favorite incredibly quickly during their time in WWE NXT, and that's why it was no shock to see them drafted to WWE SmackDown in last year's WWE draft. Unfortunately the promise of what was to come quickly dissipated, as B-Fab was shockingly...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Sheds More Light on Cody Rhodes' Decision to Leave AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi officially left AEW back on Feb. 15. Updates regarding the pair's decision to leave the company have been sparse ever since. Neither has wanted to comment on the situation beyond their initial statements, Tony Khan hasn't said anything beyond the initial announcement of their departure, and despite numerous rumors of him going back to the WWE neither Rhodes nor Vince McMahon's promotion have made any sort of confirmation.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Demolishes Roman Reigns' Security in SmackDown Brawl

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown concluded with the contract signing between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and after Reigns asked for some acknowledgment from the crowd, Heyman went on a spiel about this match being bigger than ones featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and more. Then Lesnar came into the ring and had some words for Reigns and Heyman. Lesnar said "Mister Acknowledgment and Mr. D***, allow me to introduce myself as your new Reigning Defending Heavyweight Champion of the world Brock Lesnar. I am very impulsive. If you think for one second that these skidmark security guards are going to keep me from kicking your ass and your ass, you've got another thing coming."
WWE
Person
Shane Strickland
ComicBook

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Wants to Launch an AEW Faction With Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson has been pushing for weeks to get Jon Moxley to launch a faction with him. "The American Dragon" made a convincing sales pitch on AEW Dynamite a few weeks back, arguing that the pair could take promising young stars like Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta and Lee Moriarty and teach them the technical mastery and violence the pair of veterans are known for. Moxley will face Danielson at Revolution on March 6, and it sounds like the pair will get the faction rolling afterward.
WWE
PWMania

Wrestler Appears On WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage During The Same Night

Indy wrestler Kayla Sparks appeared on the Friday, February 25th 2022 editions of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Sparks lost in a match against Serena Deeb which was taped on Wednesday night. Sparks then showed up on the live Smackdown and was the “fan” that received a kiss from Los Lothorios.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE’s Post-Title Unification Plans

WWE is set to unify the WWE and Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 when Roman Reigns battles Brock Lesnar. However, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the deal will be similar to when WWE reunited the titles in the past. This is because the company still wants two champions, one for each brand.
NFL
ComicBook

AEW's Tony Khan Reveals When He Thinks 'Huge Announcement' will Happen

Tony Khan has been teasing something major for All Elite Wrestling, though he's made it a point to differentiate it from past signings. This seems to be more on the business side, but Khan has made it clear that if it happens it will be a big deal for wrestling and important for the wrestling business. Now Khan has given fans an idea of when he will actually reveal the news during an interview with Busted Open Radio, and as of right now he thinks he'll have it ready for next week's AEW Dynamite. As for what it is, your guess is as good as ours.
WWE
#Swerve City#Combat#Hit Row#Wwe Nxt#Wwe Smackdown#Mcw Pro Wrestling#The Swerve City Podcast
ComicBook

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy Poke Fun at Jeff's AEW Signing Announcement

Jeff Hardy made headlines earlier this week when he told YouTuber Jared Myers while backstage at a concert venue that he was planning on joining All Elite Wrestling. He said at the time, "I'm going to AEW. I'm so excited, until this morning I didn't really know. I'm so nervous and excited." However, Hardy then popped up on Twitter the following day and wrote, "Nothing is official, Social Media. It can't be right now. I've simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it...eventually? The main thing is,'Don't get excited!'"
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Martyn Ford sends The Iranian Hulk flying with a push following intense face-off (Video)

Martyn Ford and Sajjad Gharibi, better known as The Iranian Hulk, finally met in an intense Dubai face-off recently. The era of celebrity boxing is still ongoing with a parade of familiar faces, as well as larger than life figures, all continuing to take part in these fascinating contests. Some of them wind up making a mockery of the sport in the eyes of many, whereas others are viewed as “better than expected” success stories, more often than not because of fan interest as well as the fighters involved actually taking their training seriously.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Cameo You Might Have Missed in "New Haunts"

There was some dad-daughter bonding on the set of The Walking Dead. King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton reveals that's daughter, Maya, making a cameo as the mini Mercer in Sunday's episode. In "New Haunts," the Commonwealth celebrates Halloween with a carnival and a costume contest judged by Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). She awards the first-place prize of 10 lottery tickets to Celeste, a young resident dressed as the red-armored General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) of the Commonwealth Army. Payton has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his daughter's cameo on The Walking Dead, which you can watch in the above clip exclusively revealed by ComicBook.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

AEW Confirms New Championship Match for Revolution

This week's AEW Dynamite added a few intriguing elements to All Elite's upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, and one such element involved the TBS Championship. Current TBS Champion Jade Cargill was interrupted by Tay Conti, who had some words for Cargill and was very much ready to go as her next TBS Title challenger. Now that match is official, as during last night's episode of AEW Rampage the match was confirmed for the Revolution card, and we will see Conti and Cargill battle it out for the title on March 6th.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Familiar Face Teased For WWE Return Before WrestleMania

WrestleMania season has kicked into full gear and at this point there’s no telling who we might see on WWE programming in the weeks to come. Recently there have been a lot of rumors regarding possible WWE returns with Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes being two of the names that have been getting attention as of late.
WWE
ComicBook

Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville Ambush Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown, New Match Set for Next Week

WWE SmackDown kicked off with an appearance by Ronda Rousey, who looked taken aback by the chants and cheers from the crowd as she made he way to the ring. Michael Cole joined her and asked why she decided to come back for the Royal Rumble. Rousey said that after her match last time she hurt her hand, and then after she recovered she hurt her other hand, and then she learned she was pregnant with her daughter. She said she outlined when she would come back, and she was inspired by her mother, who was setting an example in Judo and in school all while being a single parent, and she wanted to show that level of badassery to her daughter.
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Ratings Dip for Friday’s Episode

Friday night aired the latest new episode of “Blue Bloods.” And while other primetime shows saw impressive scores, the crime drama dropped in ratings. Airing on CBS, “Blue Bloods” tied with “Undercover Boss” and “Magnum P.I.” for demo ratings. All three of the network’s series scored a lukewarm 0.4.
TV SERIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet Paige Spiranac’s New Podcast Co-Host

Paige Spiranac’s podcast added a new co-host this week. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality announced the big news on her show this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is adding a new co-host to her show. Spiranac...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Reveals He’s Disappointed Not to Be in Crossover

With the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover set to take place next month, NCIS star Brian Dietzen has admitted that he is disappointed to not be part of the upcoming episode. During a recent interview with TVLine, Dietzen revealed that he was asked about the crossover at the beginning of the year. “I said, ‘Sign me up!’ And then it came down to Wil [Valderrama] and Katrina [Law] going. I believe Diona [Reasonover] is also going to be doing a scene. But from [California]. So, no, not this season.”
TV SERIES

