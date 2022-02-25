ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 Leak Suggests DLC Could Be Coming Soon

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Xbox previously announced that Forza Horizon 5 will be getting two DLC expansions, there has been no word when that might happen, or what it will entail. However, it seems an announcement could be coming sometime in the near future! Reliable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia shared on Twitter that the company...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Xbox Series X is now in stock at Game - Forza Horizon 5 bundle available

It's been a long time since we've seen an Xbox Series X restock in the UK, but the console is finally available at Game once more. The console by itself isn't available, but there is a bundle available with Forza Horizon 5 for £499.98. If you don't want the latest racer from Playground Games, then you can instead go for one with cheap extras such as hats and T-shirts for £464.98 - that's only £15 more than the console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Revealed

The list of new free games coming to Xbox's Games With Gold program for March 2022 have been revealed. Each month, Xbox makes four new games available for no cost whatsoever to those who are Xbox Live Gold members. And while these free offerings often pale in comparison to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, it looks like Games With Gold could be a bit better than normal in the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Will Horizon Forbidden West Have DLC?

Now that the highly anticipated action RPG sequel has finally been released on PlayStation consoles, many are wondering whether or not Guerrilla Games has any DLC expansions in the works as seen with the original years ago. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Horizon Forbidden West will have DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

VALORANT Leaks: VALORANT console edition might be coming soon

VALORANT PS4, VALORANT PS5, VALORANT Xbox One, VALORANT Xbox Series X, VALORANT Switch – all these now a possibility as a VALORANT console version may have just inadvertently leaked by Riot Games themselves. While some are waiting for the mobile version of VALORANT, looks like players have something else...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Playground Games#Video Game#Alumia Italia#Dlc#Forza Horizon Dlc 1#Forza Horizon 5#Sports Racing
ComicBook

Forza Horizon 5 February 16 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Forza Horizon 5 update is live and it's the first update to the game so far this month. Unfortunately, for those playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC -- whether through Xbox Game Pass or after purchasing the game -- the update isn't anything major. There's no new content or any new features. How do we know this? Because developer Playground Games and publisher Xbox have provided patch notes for the update.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Forza Horizon 5 is adding American and British Sign Language this week

Forza Horizon 5 is adding American Sign Language and British Sign Language to its 300-something cutscenes this week. Playground Games originally announced in November that the feature would be implemented, with creative director Mike Brown saying it was "a priority to incorporate accessibility features" into the game. A free update...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Leaks Suggest Tilted Towers May Be In Trouble

Fortnite's Tilted Towers only just returned to the game not long ago, but it looks like Epic Games may already be setting up another cataclysm to inflict upon the popular point of interest. Leaks born from datamining efforts have indicated that the hot spot may soon be the site of earthquakes and subsequent sinkholes or some other type of crater that could pose a problem for the city. Nothing has happened just yet, however, so players are merely speculating now about what may befall Tilted Towers.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Morbius Final Trailer Teaser Released, Full Release Date Announced

The final trailer for Morbius, the next film in Sony's Marvel franchise, is going to arrive on Monday. The film has long been delayed, acquiring more release dates than The New Mutants ever did and is slated to hit theaters on April 1. This allows Sony to space its Marvel film out from its previous hit Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius does not have Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe involved. Like Venom, it is a Sony production set in a separate cinematic universe from the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the Avengers films take place.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 11 Players Discover New Hidden Secret Three Years Later

Mortal Kombat is coming up on its three-year anniversary. Many of the players -- across Nintendo, Google, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms -- that picked the game up at release or not long after, have since moved on from the fighting game. However, there are still plenty of Mortal Kombat fans grinding the game, whether it's via online play or trying to uncover the various secrets that developer NetherRealm Studios has teased have yet to be discovered. In fact, we even know from the files of the game that there are secrets that haven't been discovered, such as a secret Reptile fight.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Giving Some Users One of the PS4's Best Games for Free

Sony is giving some PlayStation Plus subscribers one of the best PS4 games for free. This week, Sony unveiled Marchs' free PS Plus games, and for the third month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers are getting the best lineup so far this year. The lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ark: Survival Evolved. This isn't the slate of games for every PlayStation Plus subscriber though. In North America and Europe, these are the games subscribers can anticipate. In Japan though, PS Plus subscribers aren't getting Ark: Survival Evolved, but something better.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Now a Better Assassin's Creed Game

A massive Assassin's Creed Valhalla update was released this week via Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Assassin's Creedbegan its life as a stealth-action series. Over time, but particularly with Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, this has changed. Not only has the series mostly abandoned stealth in favor of evolving into an open-world action-RPG, but the little bit of stealth content it still offers isn't up to snuff, however, it's now improved with the aforementioned update.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Leaks New Game From Bethesda

Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda gives it access to IP like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop, Quake, Rage, and The Evil Within, plus the studios that made most games in these various series. Whether the pricey acquisition proves to be worth the money in the long run, we'll have to see, but the potential is certainly there. That said, it sounds like one of the next Bethesda games isn't based in any of this IP, but a new IP.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Former PS4 Exclusive With New Content

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a former, and forgotten, PS4 exclusive three years after its initial release. Between games like Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, God of War, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Persona 5, and Marvel's Spider-Man, the PS4 had some of the best games last generation locked behind exclusivity, at least at launch, as some of these games have since come to PC. The Nintendo Switch is no slouch in the exclusivity department though, boasting games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Metroid Dread. That said, not every exclusive -- whether on PS4 or Nintendo Switch -- is worth writing home to your mother's cocker spaniel. Both consoles have exclusive games that many have forgotten about. One example on PS4 is Omen of Sorrow, which is no longer a PS4 exclusive, but was at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Patent Teases Major PS5 Upgrade

A new PlayStation patent has teased that a notable upgrade for the PlayStation 5 could be coming soon. Although video game consoles used to only be able to do what their internal components allowed for, in our current day and age, companies like Sony and Microsoft have been able to improve consoles occasionally thanks to new firmware updates. And while no such new firmware update for the PS5 is set to release in the near future, it looks like the platform's graphical functions could be getting much better sometime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valve Surprises Steam Users With New Free Game

Valve is releasing a new game, which will be its first game since 2020's Half-Life: Alyx when it releases in three days on March 1. Not only is the game releasing in three days, but it's going to be 100 percent free when it does release. The quality and length of the game remains to be seen, but Valve is associated with high-quality, and for good reasons, as it's blessed gamers with the likes of Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, Dota, Counter-Strike, Team Fortress 2, and Garry's Mod over the years. And it's not very relevant how long the game is or how much content is packed in it given that it's a free download. There's a cherry on top though; it's set in the "expanded universe" of Portal. Valve goes out of its way to note the game isn't Portal 3, but it's related. What's the game? Well, it's called Aperture Desk Job.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Changing Controversial Feature

According to a new report, Call of Duty 2022 -- a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- is making changes to the series' most controversial feature. Over the past few years, skill-based matchmaking, more popularly known as SBMM, has become the bogeyman of Call of Duty fans. The system of skill-based matchmaking has been around for many, many years, but it's only in the past few years that it's come to the attention of fans, partially because of the fine-tuning that's been made to it recently, but also because of the various social media campaigns against it.
VIDEO GAMES
