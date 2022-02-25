Woman turns self in for deadly crash that killed Clay County father, son

Danielle Hernandez Arrested for DUI Manslaughter (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has turned herself in nearly a year after a deadly crash in Clay County that killed a father and son.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Danielle Hernandez, 44, is facing two DUI manslaughter charges in the deaths of David John Hardle Sr., 44, and David John Hardle Jr., 19.

On Mar. 1, 2021, police say the father and son, Hernandez, and a 13-year-old girl were driving home from dinner at Corky Bell’s in Palatka when their Honda pickup truck crashed into a tree at the intersection of CR 209 and Bayard Road in Green Cove Springs.

The father and son died at the scene. Hernandez and the 13-year-old passenger were hospitalized.

Hernandez was traveling at a high speed when she lost control of the pickup truck, the report states.

The Florida Highway Patrol received a search warrant for Hernandez’s medical records on March 18, 2021. The records determined Hernandez had a blood-alcohol concentration of .177 at the time of the crash — significantly higher than the legal limit.

Hardle Jr. was a senior at Clay High School, according to his obituary.

FHP then issued a warrant for Hernandez’s arrest before she turned herself in.

Hernandez is also charged with one count of DUI crash with serious bodily injury.

