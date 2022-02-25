ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Socialite Rozalia Russian reveals her family's harrowing experience fleeing the Cold War as she reacts to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rozalia Russian has spoken about her own experience fleeing the Cold War, after Russia commenced its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

In a post on Instagram Stories on Friday, the 33-year-old Melbourne socialite detailed her family's plight as war refugees.

'It was the middle of winter in 1991 and my family escaped with one suitcase and the clothes on our back and fled the Cold War,' the Uzbekistan-born influencer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEj2u_0eOUmo9300
Devastating: Rozalia Russian has spoken about her own experience fleeing the Cold War, after Russia commenced its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine

'Luckily for us we had a happy ending. Thirty-one years later my heart goes out to those currently in the same situation,' she added.

It's not the first time Rozalia has spoken about what her family endured during the Cold War.

'My mum, Jelena, tells the stories of being pregnant with me and queueing all day for meagre rations with my brother Stanislav, who was 12,' she said in May 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLzw4_0eOUmo9300
Reflecting on the past: In a post on Instagram Stories on Friday, the 33-year-old socialite detailed her family's plight as war refugees

She said the final straw came after school children 'were rounded up and had their ears cut off' by insurgents fighting the government.

Rozalia explained her family decided to immigrate to Australia as the government was seeking skilled workers and her father was an electrical engineer.

She said her mother was forced to sell her collection of precious heirloom jewellery to fund the trip, using the money to pay for their plane tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CA4pL_0eOUmo9300
'It was the middle of winter in 1991 and my family escaped with one suitcase and the clothes on our back and fled the Cold War,' the Uzbekistan-born beauty recounted

They finally left their apartment in Uzbekistan in 1991, telling their remaining family and friends to take what they wanted.

Rozalia said they initially flew to Moscow, where they secured temporary visas from the Australian embassy, before travelling to Melbourne.

'We got a little flat in Elsternwick. Neither of my parents spoke English. My mum started work as a cleaner and dad delivered newspapers,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUjmm_0eOUmo9300
Migration: 'Luckily for us we had a happy ending. Thirty-one years later my heart goes out to those currently in the same situation,' she wrote

On Thursday, nearly 200,000 Russian troops gathered at the border of Ukraine and commenced a broad military offensive after weeks of growing tensions.

Global leaders have warned the attacks could lead to the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II as Russian forces advance on the capital of Kyiv.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed he is simply trying to demilitarise Ukraine, which he believes is a threat to Russia's dominance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19U8Ef_0eOUmo9300
Going to war: On Thursday, nearly 200,000 Russian troops gathered at the border of Ukraine and commenced a broad military offensive after weeks of growing tensions. (Pictured: Russian armoured vehicles at the railway station in the Rostov region on Wednesday)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Ukraine#Instagram Stories#Australian
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
World War II
Fox News

Civilian hiding in bomb shelter says Russians soldiers are getting 'clobbered'

A civilian hiding in a bomb shelter said on Friday that Russia has no chance in taking over Ukraine. "I can tell you that I am here with an awful lot – a group of really angry people. They believe that if he occupies the country, then he has another thing coming for him. Apparently, according to official stats, there has been 2,800 Russian troops killed in Ukraine just today," Mychailo Wynnyckyj, associate professor at National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, told "The Story w/ Martha McCallum" on Friday.
MILITARY
CBS News

Trump's response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine reveals divisions among Republicans

Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
POTUS
MSNBC

'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

New memos obtained by The New York Times reveal the Trump campaign was attempting to buy more time to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, a memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests Trump allies planned to use NSA data in an attempt to show foreign powers meddled in the election to help Biden win. Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explains this could possibly result in a "very serious conspiracy charge."Feb. 4, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

304K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy