Calling for peace in Ukraine, demonstrators gather in uptown Charlotte

By WFAE
 3 days ago
A day after Russian armed forces invaded Ukraine, demonstrators gathered in Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon to show their support...

WFAE

Ukrainian-Americans value their identity — one Putin is trying to erase

Thousands of miles away from the fighting in Europe, Ukrainian Americans are facing another front in Russia's attack on their ancestral home - a psychological one. From Chicago, WBEZ's Anna Savchenko explains. ANNA SAVCHENKO, BYLINE: Ukrainians around the world are watching closely and are deeply offended by Russia's efforts to...
POLITICS
WFAE

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies and airfields in fresh attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.
POLITICS
WFAE

Boycotts of Russian products and groups spread, but the effects may be limited

As world governments step up their penalties against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, businesses and consumers are protesting the country with sanctions of their own. A growing range of Russian businesses, organizations and individuals are facing boycotts over their country's invasion of Ukraine. Clearing vodka from the shelves is...
PROTESTS
Society
WFAE

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators agree to hold talks in Belarus

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a message on the Telegram app that a delegation of the Ukrainian government will meet for talks with Russian officials near the Pripyat River in Belarus. Russia had earlier proposed holding talks in Gomel, a Belarusian city near the border with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Protest#Russian#Ukrainian
WFAE

As Russia invades Ukraine, the cyber threats are subtle — for now

A violent, full-scale Russian invasion is underway in Ukraine. And while we haven't seen a massive, attention-grabbing cyberattack yet to accompany the explosives, the digital threat is present in more subtle ways. NPR cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin joins us to talk about it. Hey there. JENNA MCLAUGHLIN, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFAE

Hundreds are arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack

MOSCOW — Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow. Hundreds of posts came pouring in condemning...
PROTESTS
WFAE

Russia-Ukraine

In late 2021, Russia began building up troops on the border with Ukraine. The move escalated tensions and drew international attention. The U.S. supported Ukraine with increased military aid, though Russia denied any intention to invade Ukraine. In 2014, Russia seized the Crimean peninsula, which had been part of Ukraine, and tensions have been high since.
POLITICS
WFAE

U.S. intelligence didn't stop the invasion of Ukraine, but it had positive effects

Ukraine needs its people to fight. No need for military training - if you have a passport, they'll give you a gun. And officials say Ukrainians should use Molotov cocktails if need be. But does Ukraine have the military strength to prevent Russian forces from taking over the country, specifically the capital city of Kyiv? U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked about that possibility on CBS Evening News yesterday.
FOREIGN POLICY
WFAE

In Ukraine, the road to war was paved by the failure of diplomacy

As missiles rained down Thursday on Ukraine's cities and Russian forces were reportedly making a blitz-like thrust for the capital, Kyiv, one thing was painfully clear: Weeks of marathon diplomatic efforts led by the U.S. had come to nothing. After days of speculation about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had...
POLITICS
WFAE

The next challenge for Afghan refugees is finding affordable housing and jobs

In the past six months, Feraidon Hakimi has had three different homes. After fleeing from his native Afghanistan last August, the 22-year-old arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport and was moved to the Fort Pickett military base in Blackstone, Va. Four months later, he moved into a house in Maryland. But his journey in the U.S. is still just beginning.
IMMIGRATION
WFAE

The Russian disinformation war is underway

The Russian incursion in eastern Ukraine has sparked fears it could turn into a major invasion. While we're keeping close watch on the potential battlefield, an information war involving those two countries, as well as the U.S. and Europe, is already in full swing. To break this down, we're joined by NPR correspondents Greg Myre and Jenna McLaughlin. Hello to both of you.
POLITICS
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

