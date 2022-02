By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rideshare drivers across Pittsburgh are pushing for change after Christi Spicuzza’s death. Police say she was working as an Uber driver last week when a rider got into her car and held a gun to her head. The rider, Calvin Crew, is charged with her killing. Drivers say what happened is their biggest fear, and it has led to some of them not driving this weekend. “I’m scared,” driver Michelle Landsittle said. “We’re all scared. Landsittle is one of many rideshare drivers around Pittsburgh who pick up and drop off riders for a living....

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO