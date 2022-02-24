Deadline for FEMA disaster assistance fast approaching

Buy Now What opened as a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Sedro-Woolley in January will remain open as a Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Outreach Center. Vince Richardson / Skagit Valley Herald

The deadline for uninsured individuals and businesses affected by the November floods to file for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance is March 7.

The last Disaster Recovery Center in Skagit County — at 45770 Main St. in Concrete — will cease operations at 6 p.m. Saturday.

A Disaster Recovery Center that opened in Sedro-Woolley on Jan. 19 and transitioned to a Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Outreach Center on Feb. 11 will remain open.

It will be open at 802 Ball St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.

“FEMA has approved about $4.9 million in grants for disaster recovery, for 1,779 individuals and households,” FEMA Media Relations Specialist Tiana Suber said. “That’s for all the counties and tribal nations that were affected by the disaster.”

Of those 1,779 claims, 1,393 have been for home and personal property damage, 296 for damage to business property and 51 for economic injury only.

“For the entire Washington disaster declaration, SBA has received 262 applications for home and/or personal property and 48 for business/economic injury, and has approved 137 applications for a total of $7.8 million,” U.S. Small Business Administration Public Information Specialist Louise Porter said.

Suber said while the last Disaster Recovery Center in the county is set to close, there other ways individuals who have filed claims can monitor their status.

“Once you are in our system, you can continue to get help online and over the phone as FEMA will continue to help those survivors,” she said.

SBA customer service representatives at the Sedro-Woolley location will continue to answer questions, explain the disaster loan application process, help businesses and individuals apply for low-interest disaster loans as well as close their approved disaster loans.

In Skagit County, there have been 272 FEMA claims. Of those, 200 were referred to the SBA for home and/or personal property damage, 48 have been referred for physical damage to business property and nine have indicated economic injury only.