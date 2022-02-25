Lady Vols snap a two game skid with victory over Mississippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols (22-6, 11-4 SEC) used a 14-2 run to start the 3rd quarter to pull away from Mississippi State (15-12, 6-9 SEC) in Thursday’s 86-64 victory at Thompson-Boling Arena.

“I’m really proud of our team,” said head coach Kellie Harper. “I think our team played with a lot of confidence.”

Tamari Key continues to be a dominant force inside on both ends of the floor. Key finished with her 9th double double of the season tying a career high with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

“She was very motivated going into this game, to get touches,” said Harper. “I thought our offensive execution was great tonight.”

Key also had six blocks in the game giving her 105 for the year, passing Candace Parker for 2nd all time in Lady Vols history for blocks in a season. Key is also just 13 blocks away from passing Parker for the all time program record.

“I think surreal when I see people talking about it social media,” said Key. “Candace Parker, she’s amazing and to be able to be first all time would be special.”

“Tamari is a beast down there inside the paint,” said sophomore Tess Darby. “You come in there and it ain’t going in, in my opinion.”

Darby scored a career high 17 points on 5-6 shooting from beyond the three point arc.

“Having the confidence my teammates have in me, it’s rubbing off on me,” said Darby.

“She was fantastic on both ends of the court. She shot the ball very well, said Harper. “When she’s making or taking shots she really spreads the defense out on the court.”

Alexus Dye crossed the 1,000 point threshold with a bucket in the 3rd quarter. The Troy transfer has really stepped up in the absence of leading scorer Jordan Horston. Dye finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds.

“Snoop has been really active recently both offensively and on the boards. She’s kind of settled in to where she needs to be right now. I’m really proud of here and happy we could be a part of the 1,000 points

Rae Burrell overcame a slow start to score 11 points.

The win secured a top four finish in the SEC which in turn earns them a double bye in next weeks SEC Tournament. This means the Lady Vols would need just three wins to take home the SEC Tournament crown.

NEXT UP : Vols vs LSU Sunday, 2pm at Thompson-Boling Arena

