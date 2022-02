The Rich sisters are unusual for their shared basketball skills. All four of them—senior Mackenzie, junior Courtney, sophomore Avery and eighth-grader Dakota—play for the top-ranked New London-Spicer High School basketball team in New London, Minnesota. But according to a report by KARE 11 , the fact that four sisters all play for the same high school team at the same time isn't the most interesting part of their story.

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO