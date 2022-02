The Calgary Flames play host to the Minnesota Wild tonight as they look to get things back on track and heading in the right direction. The Flames had their 10 game winning streak snapped in embarrassing fashion after losing 7-1 to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. The Wild have been in a little bit of a slump of their own and they are on a two-game losing streak and just 3-5 since the All-Star break. These teams have not played each other in over two years, since January 2020, as they face-off for two games in a row with a mini two-day break before their next game against each other on Tuesday. With that, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Flames prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO