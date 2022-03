The Los Angeles Lakers (27-32) are only a 1.5-point favorite against the New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) on February 27, 2022. The game's over/under is set at 225.5. The Lakers lost 105-102 to the Clippers in their last contest on Friday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 21 points in the loss. They were favored by 3 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to fall short of the 221.5 point total. The Pelicans defeated the Suns 117-102 in their last contest on Friday. CJ McCollum scored a team-high 32 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 6.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to go under the 229.5 point total.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO