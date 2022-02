David Morris is the founder of the Raptoreum Project, an up and coming blockchain ecosystem focusing on security and resilience. Morris is also an educator and avid cryptohead having been engaged in the space since the pre Bitcoin days. The project is different from most other projects in that we are not aiming to be the fastest, easiest to work with or even the cheapest and most scalable solution. We are taking more of an “It has to work!” approach towards building out our asset and smart contract platform. We have a team of 42 onboard, including volunteers, 10 developers and key decision-makers.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO