Lost Ark's creators have already been giving away free gear to players in various forms since even before the game's launch, and starting soon, players will have another chance at some free gear. This stuff being given away next might not be totally new to some, however, since it was already available previously but was missed out on by many players who weren't able to acquire it. The free loot can be gained via Twitch, but all you have to do is watch people play the game instead of subscribing to a Twitch Prime account or anything like that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO