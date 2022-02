The National Pan-Hellenic Council, otherwise known as the “Divine Nine,” is composed of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities. Founded in 1930 at Howard University in Washington, D.C., the council remains as strong as ever, with each organization now seeking to empower the community with a specific purpose, whether it be community awareness, educational reform, or economic and cultural service activities, 23ABC News reported.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO