ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Hillmon scores 28, No. 6 Michigan beats Michigan State 62-51

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heVTz_0eOUARn600

Naz Hillmon had 28 points and eight rebounds in her final home game, lifting No. 6 Michigan to a 62-51 win over Michigan State on Thursday night to earn at least a share of the Big Ten women's basketball title for the first time in school history.

The Wolverines can claim the Big Ten championship outright if they close the regular season with a win on the road against No. 21 Iowa. The Wolverines are not interested in allowing any team to share the title.

“We definitely want all of it," Hillmon said.

The Wolverines (22-4, 13-3 Big Ten) pulled away from the Spartans with a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter.

Michigan State (14-13, 8-8) led by nine points early in the game, but could not sustain success to pull off a second straight upset against its rivals.

Michigan State's Nia Clouden scored 22 points and freshman DeeDee Hagemann had eight points in the first quarter, 13 points at halftime but was held scoreless in the second half.

When the game ended, Spartans coach Suzy Merchant walked across the court to say a few words to Michigan's four seniors.

“I just have a lot of respect for those kids, who stayed the course," Merchant said. “The four of them have done a lot for this program, Naz in particular.

“I wanted to make sure I congratulate them and to wish them well. I’ll be happy to see them go, though."

When the Hillmon-led class enrolled at Michigan, helping the program win its first Big Ten title was a goal.

“It has been something our class has talked about since we got here," she said.

Hillmon, a senior forward, was her team's only double-digit scorer. She had 27 points and nine rebounds in the loss at Michigan State earlier this month, when the Wolverines had an eight-game winning streak snapped.

The Spartans started strong in the rematch, leading 14-5 late in the first quarter.

Hillmon kept the Wolverines in the game, scoring six of their seven points in the opening quarter. She had 17 of the team's 20 points midway through the second quarter.

When her teammates started to help offensively, Michigan took its first lead 28-26 on Maddie Nolan's 3-pointer with 3:48 left in the first half.

“We’re not going to be a championship program if we only have one player,” coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

Michigan State stayed competitive through the third quarter, trailing by just four points, before fading away in the fourth.

“We put up a really good fight," Clouden said. “When the fourth quarter came, our offense went dry. It probably was fatigue."

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts No. 17 Ohio State on Sunday.

Michigan: Plays the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes on the road Sunday with the Big Ten title at stake.

———

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine, Russia envoys talk under shadow of nuclear threat

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II but met unexpectedly stiff resistance. As outgunned but determined Ukrainian forces slowed the Russian...
POLITICS
CBS News

Trump wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis is second but more than 30 points behind

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
ORLANDO, FL
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzy Merchant
Person
Kim Barnes Arico
The Associated Press

Europe welcomes Ukrainian refugees — others, less so

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — They file into neighboring countries by the hundreds of thousands — refugees from Ukraine clutching children in one arm, belongings in the other. And they’re being heartily welcomed, by leaders of countries like Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania. But while the hospitality...
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

559K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy