Yakima County, WA

YVC provides support to formerly incarcerated individuals through new grant program

yvcc.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYakima Valley College joins 12 other community and technical colleges and one four-year institution in a Washington state program that supports formerly incarcerated individuals who are interested in pursuing higher education. YVC will offer services including outreach, help selecting academic pathways, identifying financial resources, supporting retention and addressing basic needs. Individuals...

www.yvcc.edu

